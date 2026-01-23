NATO's military leaders assert unity amid deepening global threats

Family Photo of Allied Chiefs of Defence. Credit: NATO

NATO’s most senior military leaders met in Brussels this week affirming that the alliance can respond to current global security challenges.

The 194th NATO Military Committee in Chiefs of Defence session took place at NATO Headquarters on 21–22 January, bringing together the 32 Allied Chiefs of Defence and NATO’s two Strategic Commanders — General Grynkewich and Admiral Vandier — for two days of talks, the NATO press service informed on Thursday.

The Chair of the NATO Military Committee (CMC), Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, said the discussions led to three main conclusions: “The Alliance is united,” “The Alliance is resilient,” and “The Alliance is dynamic, not static; we are adapting.”

The meeting included briefings on the Supreme Allied Commander Europe’s assessment of readiness, deterrence and defence, and on the Supreme Allied Commander Transformation’s views on efforts to speed up the delivery of key military capabilities.

Focus on partnerships and public engagement

Partnerships were also discussed, including the NATO-Ukraine Council and engagement with Indo-Pacific partners and Georgia, NATO added.

Admiral Cavo Dragone also addressed NATO citizens directly, saying security “involves everyone” and is not only a matter for politicians or the militaries of NATO’s 32 member countries.

“That is why we need not only support, but real engagement from the more than a billion people we are committed to defend,” he declared.