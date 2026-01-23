'Together, even in that room': Swiss fire survivor shares message of hope

Handout picture shows an ambulance and doctors pictured at Melsbroek military airport, Friday 02 January 2026. Belgium has taken in four patients following the fire in Crans-Montana ski resort. Credit: Handout La Defence via Belga

One of the survivors of the bar fire in the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana has shared photos of her injuries on social media, offering a raw insight into her recovery after the New Year's Eve tragedy.

Eleonora Palmiere, a 29-year-old veterinarian from San Giovanni in Marignano, Italy, posted a series of images on an Instagram reel, showing both happy moments from before the fire and stark scenes from her hospital stay.

The series of photos alternates between memories of her life with her partner and images of her face scarred by burns, her hands bandaged, and her first steps towards recovery.

"Life is not just about fear, but also about the courage and strength to carry on," she wrote, thanking "everyone who held her hand" in the weeks following the fire.

The young woman also paid tribute to hospital staff who took care of her, saying that being able to tell her story was "thanks to them".

She was initially hospitalised in Milan before being transferred on Wednesday to a specialised burns unit in Cesena, around 50 kilometres from her home, so she could recover closer to her family.

'Together, even in that room'

On the night of the accident, her boyfriend rescued her from the burning bar and brought her to the hospital. He appears throughout the images of their romantic moments.

"Together, even in that room," Palmieri wrote alongside a photo taken in intensive care.

Palmiere suffered severe burns mainly to her face and hands, as well as injuries caused by smoke inhalation. While her condition is now stable, doctors say her recovery will be long.

Palmieri's message remains one of hope. She says she wants to look forward while remembering those who did not survive the fire.

"Behind every article and every newspaper headline, there is real life. A life made of fear, but above all, of courage and the strength to keep going...Never stop honouring life." She wrote on the post.

