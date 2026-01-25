Over 700 Belgians changed their official sex last year

Person looking through legal documents. Credit: Belga

In 2025, 734 people in Belgium officially changed their gender registration on civil status records and the national population registry, according to data from the Federal Public Service (FPS) Justice.

This marks a slight increase compared to 644 changes recorded in 2024. The trend has been gradually rising in previous years.

The figures only reflect administrative adjustments in civil records, allowing individuals to align their registered gender with their experienced gender identity. Physical transition is not required for this process.

Of the changes in 2025, 349 were from male to female, while 385 were from female to male.

Related News