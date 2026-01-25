Sunny Sunday ahead in Belgium

Warm sunny day in Namur. Credit: Belga

The day will start sunny in most regions on Sunday, with low clouds gradually moving in from France, according to forecasts from the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

In the east, medium and high-altitude cloud formations are expected to appear.

Maximum temperatures will range between 0°C in the High Fens and 6 to 7°C in Flanders. Wind will mostly be moderate from the east to southeast, weakening by late afternoon. In the northeast, the wind will remain light for most of the day.

During the night from Sunday to Monday, thick low cloud cover may be accompanied by fog, possibly freezing. Minimum temperatures will range from -2 to +2°C inland and +2 to +4°C along the coast. The wind will be light from the east to southeast, sometimes shifting to variable directions.

Related News