American climber completes no-gear climb of world's 11th tallest building

A building occupant uses his phone to record US rock climber Alex Honnold climbing the Taipei 101 building without ropes or safety gear in Taipei on January 25, 2026. Credit: AFP

American climber Alex Honnold has successfully scaled the 508-metre Taipei 101 skyscraper without ropes or safety equipment.

The climb took place on Sunday in Taiwan’s capital and was livestreamed on Netflix. It had been postponed by 24 hours due to poor weather.

Beginning his ascent at 9:10 local time, Honnold reached the top of the glass-and-steel building in approximately an hour and a half.

Between 2004 and 2010, Taipei 101 held the title of the world’s tallest building, a distinction now held by Dubai’s Burj Khalifa. Honnold is the first person to climb Taipei 101 without ropes or safety gear.

On Sunday morning, hundreds of fans gathered at the base of the skyscraper to cheer on the climber under clear skies.

Honnold, widely regarded as one of the greatest climbers of his generation, gained international fame in 2018 for his ropeless climb of El Capitan in Yosemite National Park. That achievement was chronicled in the Oscar-winning documentary “Free Solo.”

