Belgian heritage in spotlight at 71st Brafa fair

Picture taken during the Brussels Art Fair (BRAFA) 2026 press day, on Thursday 22 January 2026. Credit: Belga

The 71st edition of the Brussels Art Fair (Brafa) begins this Sunday and runs until 1 February at Brussels Expo, with a notable focus on Belgian heritage.

This year’s guest of honour is the King Baudouin Foundation, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Visitors will enter through an entrance designed to resemble the vibrant hues of a sunset before exploring Halls 3, 4, and 8 at Heysel, where 147 galleries from 19 countries will exhibit.

More than 20 artistic disciplines will be showcased, ranging from glass art and contemporary creations to old master paintings, ceramics, antique and design furniture, silverware, sculptures, carpets, textiles, rare books, photography, and jewellery. A total of 12,000 to 15,000 works will be on display.

The latest acquisitions by the King Baudouin Foundation, along with masterpieces entrusted to Belgian museums and public collections by the institution, can also be viewed.

Among the highlights are an Art Deco carpet by Elisabeth De Saedeleer, a bracelet by Pol Bury, a Brussels lace shawl in gauze point, a Pop Art painting by Evelyne Axell, and a painting by Antwerp master Willem Key. Visitors will also have the opportunity to learn about the restoration process of Key’s panel at the fair, before it is delivered to M Leuven.

As part of its role as guest of honour, the King Baudouin Foundation will organise a series of conferences focused on items from its collection, alongside several small concerts.

Last year, the fair attracted more than 72,000 collectors, curators, patrons, and art enthusiasts.

