'Brussels is at breaking point': Flemish socialists outraged with party walking out of formation talks

Vooruit.brussels Ans Persoons arrives for a meeting, part of the negotiations to form a new government for the Brussels Capital Region, on Monday, 3 November 2025 in Brussels. Political parties in the Brussels region have not found a coalition for a new government yet, after the June 2024 elections. Credit: Belga

Ans Persoons, the leader of Vooruit in Brussels, delivered sharp criticism towards Anders (formerly Open Vld) during her New Year’s address on Sunday.

Persoons had already voiced her anger and shame last week regarding the absence of Flemish liberals at the negotiation table. On Sunday, she went further, calling their behaviour “cowardly.”

She stressed that concrete and ambitious plans are now on the table to manage finances and improve governance in Brussels. Refusing to participate in the negotiations, she said, “is cowardly.”

The socialist warned that Brussels is at a breaking point. She stated that without an agreement, the city risks suffering a severe and deep blow. Admitting collective responsibility for the political deadlock, she noted that many parties played a role in the impasse.

Persoons added that politicians need to prioritise collaboration over personal ambitions. Referencing Frédéric De Gucht, the president of Anders, she said, “We don’t need more ego, as suggested by De Gucht, but less ego. Politicians focused on themselves disappoint the people of Brussels.”

Despite the challenges, Persoons remains optimistic about the future. She expressed her belief that a committed Brussels government will soon be formed, asserting that this is an absolute necessity.

