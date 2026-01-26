A gloomy start to the week

Views from the Bastion Tower at Porte de Namur. Credit: Tim Boden

Generally a cloudy Monday despite the development of some brighter spells in parts of Flanders and central Belgium, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

Maximum temperatures will range from 0 or -1°C in the Hautes-Fagnes to around 4 or 5°C along the French border. Winds will be light and generally variable in central areas, becoming temporarily moderate in the Ardennes.

By the end of the night, the risk of precipitation will increase in the west of the country.

Minimum temperatures will range between -3 and +4°C, with winds gradually turning south-easterly and strengthening to moderate levels.