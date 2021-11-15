   
Charleroi Airport traffic up 273% on October 2020
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 15 November, 2021
Latest News:
Charleroi Airport traffic up 273% on October 2020...
‘Be honest’: Belgium should consider mandatory vaccination...
Microchip shortage halts work at Volvo Gent...
EU-Belarus border:  WHO calls for immediate medical aid...
More masks, no large events: Flemish provinces consider...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    More masks, no large events: Flemish provinces consider stricter measures
    2
    ‘A disgrace’: Van Ranst furious about leaked advice on stricter measures
    3
    Belgium recommended strict new measures in leaked document: What are they?
    4
    Consultative Committee brought forward to Wednesday
    5
    Belgium’s most-vaccinated province also has highest number of Covid cases
    Share article:

    Charleroi Airport traffic up 273% on October 2020

    Monday, 15 November 2021

    There will be five new routes from Brussels Charleroi airport for the 2019-2020 winter season. Credit: Belga.

    The number of passengers in Charleroi airport in October was 273% higher than the same time in 2020, airport authorities announced on Monday.

    A total of 576,099 passengers passed through the airport compared to 154,301 people in October 2020, the monthly report shows.

    This number, however, was still 21% lower than in October 2019, before the coronavirus crisis, when 730,070 people passed through.

    In October, Mediterranean countries were popular with travellers. Spain, Italy, France, Morocco and Greece were the five most popular destinations.

    Fourteen new destinations have been launched for the 2021-2022 winter season.

    These are:

    • Stockholm (Sweden),
    • Billund (Denmark),
    • Essaouira (Morocco),
    • Paphos (Cyprus),
    • Helsinki (Finland),
    • Trapani (Italy),
    • Genoa (Italy),
    • Trieste (Italy),
    • Lourdes (France),
    • Suceava (Romania),
    • Poznan (Poland),
    • Tetouan (Morocco),
    • Sibiu (Romania)
    • Debrecen (Hungary).

    Latest news

    ‘Be honest’: Belgium should consider mandatory vaccination
    The Belgian authorities should open an honest debate about making the coronavirus vaccines mandatory for everyone, instead of excluding ...
    Microchip shortage halts work at Volvo Gent
    The production line at Volvo's factory in Gent will again come to a halt because of the global shortage of semiconductors, also known as microchips. ...
    EU-Belarus border:  WHO calls for immediate medical aid to stranded migrants
    A survey last week of migrants in reception facilities and border posts in Lithuania shows that many need treatment, medication, psychosocial ...
    More masks, no large events: Flemish provinces consider stricter measures
    Ahead of the Consultative Committee on Wednesday, the governors of some Flemish provinces have already stated that they will take stricter measures ...
    Belgium in Brief: Is Anything Certain?
    What a morning, eh? Coming out of what I hope was a calm and cosy weekend, we are now confronted with news of measures that many might have guessed ...
    Police start daily protests today
    Police unions have announced daily protest actions starting today, Monday, and lasting for over two months. These will be a mix of one-off actions as ...
    ‘A disgrace’: Van Ranst furious about leaked advice on stricter measures
    On Monday morning, virologist Marc Van Ranst took to Twitter to condemn the premature leaking of the advice about stricter coronavirus measures, ...
    Belgium recommended strict new measures in leaked document: What are they?
    A leaked document from Belgium's coronavirus expert group (GEMS), which advises the government, has called for sweeping changes in the country as the ...
    Consultative Committee brought forward to Wednesday
    The next meeting of Belgium’s Consultative Committee, scheduled for Friday, has been brought forward to Wednesday at 2:30 PM, according to local ...
    Wallonia: Health Minister in favour of vaccine mandate if hospitals are swamped
    If hospitalisations have to be delayed because of the health situation, measures making vaccination mandatory will need to be taken, Wallonia’s ...
    COP26: Glasgow was more than just talk but far from enough, says Jean-Pascal van Ypersele
    The decisions adopted at COP26 in Glasgow will help in the implementation of the Paris Climate Agreement, University of Leuven climatologist ...
    Belgium’s most-vaccinated province also has highest number of Covid cases
    West Flanders has the highest vaccination rates in Belgium, according to data from Sciensano, but the province is struggling with some of the highest ...