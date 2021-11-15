Charleroi Airport traffic up 273% on October 2020...

There will be five new routes from Brussels Charleroi airport for the 2019-2020 winter season. Credit: Belga.

The number of passengers in Charleroi airport in October was 273% higher than the same time in 2020, airport authorities announced on Monday.

A total of 576,099 passengers passed through the airport compared to 154,301 people in October 2020, the monthly report shows.

This number, however, was still 21% lower than in October 2019, before the coronavirus crisis, when 730,070 people passed through.

In October, Mediterranean countries were popular with travellers. Spain, Italy, France, Morocco and Greece were the five most popular destinations.

Fourteen new destinations have been launched for the 2021-2022 winter season.

These are: