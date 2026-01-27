Knife planted in front door of left-wing publisher in Antwerp

Left-wing publishing house EPO threatened by political opponents

A knife was planted in the door of publishing house EPO in Antwerp on Tuesday, accompanied by an ominous message and vandalism.

The publishing house shared news of the incident on social media, revealing that a note reading "Last Warning" was left on the wall. Furthermore, a projectile containing liquid was hurled through the building’s windows.

Staff at EPO, known for its left-progressive orientation, described the morning as unusual. They suggested the act involved political intimidation, which they fear is becoming increasingly common.

EPO announced its intention to file a complaint. Authorities are expected to investigate the incident to identify those responsible.

The Antwerp police were unable to confirm or respond to the incident on Tuesday afternoon when approached by local media.

The publishing house was founded over fifty years ago. It publishes approximately 25 books a year in Dutch and French, mainly centred on politics, history and sociology.

These books tend to be of progressive nature, with the house closely linked to the Workers' Party of Belgium (PVDA).

Related News