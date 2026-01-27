IBM Belgium to lay off more than 10% of its staff

This photograph taken on January 19, 2025, shows a sign of the US International Business Machines Corporation IBM during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos. Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

IBM Belgium is set to cut over 10% of its workforce, eliminating 57 jobs as part of a new “transformation plan,” according to union representatives.

The decision involves initiating a Renault procedure for collective redundancies. The company’s management cites the need to boost productivity and control costs in order to stay competitive in the hybrid cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) sectors.

The plan includes relocating certain operations to low-cost countries. It also aims to reduce the workforce by automating tasks through AI and targeting consultants without billable projects.

Unions argue against the necessity of mass layoffs for economic reasons. They highlight the company’s cumulative profits of €80 million over the past four years.

They also point out that IBM has reduced its workforce from over 2,000 employees to approximately 500 over the last 15 years through successive Renault procedures and voluntary departure plans.

Union representatives are demanding clear long-term prospects for the company, stressing that job stability is a significant concern.

The next works council meeting under the Renault procedure is scheduled for 5 February.

