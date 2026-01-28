A grey and chilly Wednesday ahead for Brussels

A band of light rain might fall during the afternoon.
On Wednesday, Brussels skies will be mostly affected by mist and fog. Cloud will thicken throughout the day, with a risk of light showers in the afternoon.
Sleet or wet snow is possible in other parts of the country, mostly in the Hautes Fagnes.
Temperatures will range between 3 °C and 7 °C, with light winds turning northerly.
Overnight outlook
Wednesday evening and overnight into Thursday will stay mostly cloudy, with fog in places. A band of rain will move across eastern areas of Belgium, with some snow on higher ground.
Temperatures will dip to between -1 °C and 2 °C. Winds will remain light, though occasionally moderate, along the coast.