A grey and chilly Wednesday ahead for Brussels

Fog over Brussels in January 2025. Credit: The Brussels Times

A band of light rain might fall during the afternoon.

On Wednesday, Brussels skies will be mostly affected by mist and fog. Cloud will thicken throughout the day, with a risk of light showers in the afternoon.

Sleet or wet snow is possible in other parts of the country, mostly in the Hautes Fagnes.

Temperatures will range between 3 °C and 7 °C, with light winds turning northerly.

Overnight outlook

Wednesday evening and overnight into Thursday will stay mostly cloudy, with fog in places. A band of rain will move across eastern areas of Belgium, with some snow on higher ground.

Temperatures will dip to between -1 °C and 2 °C. Winds will remain light, though occasionally moderate, along the coast.