A few metres too far: how a Brussels municipality lost thousands in bike parking subsidies

The bike parking spaces are intended for cyclists who frequently use their bike as a means of travel (at least once in a consecutive 3-month period) and who genuinely need a parking space. Credit : parking.brussels

A Brussels municipality has missed out on around €20,000 in regional subsidies after installing secure bicycle lockers slightly away from the locations originally agreed.

According to La Dernière Heure, the municipality of Etterbeek has changed the position of bike lockers that were originally placed in three streets, including Rue Cardinal Lavigerie, following a local consultation.

Changing the position of the lockers was intended to improve safety and limit the loss of parking spaces. This, however, resulted in a breach of the subsidy terms, according to Brussels Mobility.

According to the agency, the funding application was tied to precise locations, and the municipality did not request approval for the changes. Invoices were also submitted after the deadline.

Speaking to Bruzz on Tuesday, Mayor Vincent De Wolf (MR) described the situation as "Kafkaesque", arguing that the changes were minor and driven by resident input. He said the total cost of the project was €50,000, with €20,000 now unlikely to be reimbursed.

Brussels Mobility maintains that the rules must be applied consistently. "Rules are rules. If we have to make exceptions for everyone who needs them, then all hell breaks loose," said Inge Paemen, spokesperson for Brussels Mobility, to Bruzz.

Etterbeek is now considering legal action to recover the subsidy.

"We always conduct a citizen survey for these kinds of interventions. And the residents had the good suggestion to move the bike box a bit, just a few house numbers further down. It's mind-boggling that Brussels Mobility takes offence to this; they too should applaud citizen participation," said De Wolf to Bruzz, in response to the agency.