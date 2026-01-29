Belgium's largest Roman military camp excavation ends

Excavations of largest Roman military camp begin in Zottegem, December 2025. Credit: Agentschap Onroerend Erfgoed

The largest Roman military camp ever discovered in Belgium was unearthed in Velzeke, a section of Zottegem, according to research findings presented at the East Flanders provincial council on Thursday.

The site, uncovered in December, spans approximately five hectares and is of exceptional national and international archaeological significance.

David Coppens, provincial councillor for heritage sites, described it as the largest Roman camp identified in Belgium to date.

Archaeological investigations revealed traces of a large defensive ditch, confirming the presence of a substantial military installation dating back over 2,000 years to the Augustan period (-27 to 14 AD). This marks the early phase of Roman military presence in the region.

The camp is considered pivotal in understanding the development of Romanisation in the northern part of ancient Gaul.

Councillor Coppens highlighted the opportunity to position East Flanders as a leader in Roman military heritage through further studies, preservation efforts, and public outreach initiatives led by the province.

