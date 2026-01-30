Belgian Parliament approves new offence of ‘traffic manslaughter’

Justice Minister Annelies Verlinden (CD&V). Credit: Belga / Hatim Kaghat

On Thursday evening, the Belgian parliament approved a reform of the penal code, creating a new criminal offence of "traffic manslaughter", replacing the current wording of "causing a fatal traffic accident".

Until now, anyone convicted of causing a deadly road collision faced a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a fine of up to €10,000, regardless of the circumstances leading to the crash.

The new law, introduced by Justice Minister Annelies Verlinden (CD&V), changes both the terminology and the sentencing framework.

The reform is symbolic, aiming to move away from the term "accident", which lawmakers argue fails to reflect situations involving reckless or dangerous driving.

The change is the new wording, which better acknowledges responsibility and responds to the concerns of victims and their families.

However, the reform also allows for tougher penalties in certain cases. If traffic manslaughter is committed while the driver is under the influence of alcohol or drugs, driving without a valid licence, or running a red light, the maximum prison sentence can be increased to 10 years, with fines rising to €16,000.

