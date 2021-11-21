   
Cold, dry week ahead, but snow expected next Saturday
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 21 November, 2021
Latest News:
Cold, dry week ahead, but snow expected next...
Compulsory vaccination of nursing staff: strikes still on,...
European Parliament: Time to abolish the use of...
Thousands demonstrate in Vienna against compulsory vaccination...
Close to 6.7 million substandard masks seized since...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Compulsory vaccination of nursing staff: strikes still on, warns union
    2
    Thousands expected to protest measures in Brussels on Sunday
    3
    Police unions to hold new demonstration in Brussels on Monday
    4
    European Commission adheres to new Belgian rules on teleworking
    5
    These coronavirus measures come into force today
    Share article:

    Cold, dry week ahead, but snow expected next Saturday

    Sunday, 21 November 2021

    © Belga

    Belgium is in for a cold but dry week, with a potential for snow next Saturday, according to the latest update from the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

    Sunday’s weather will be very cloudy to overcast and sometimes even misty in the Ardennes. Rain will gradually move across the Coast in a southeasterly direction. As the morning progresses, the weather will become drier in the west, followed by clear skies, which will move into the centre and east in the afternoon.

    A few showers could again occur in the northwest on Sunday afternoon. Maximum temperatures will vary between 5 or 6 degrees in the Ardennes Heights and 10 degrees on the Coast.

    The weather will be drier but colder early next week. The skies will once again become sunny, but the nights will be frosty. Highs will be around 5 to 6 degrees in the centre of the country.

    An active precipitation zone should move across Belgium on Saturday, with rain in the west and rain plus melting snow in the east. Snowfall is to be expected in the high points of the Ardennes. Highs will range from zero degrees in the Ardennes to 3 or 4 degrees elsewhere in the country and 7 degrees at sea.

    Latest news

    Compulsory vaccination of nursing staff: strikes still on, warns union
    The Public Services wing of the Confederation of Christian Trade Unions, CSC, warned on Saturday that an agreement reached on Friday evening in ...
    European Parliament: Time to abolish the use of animals in research
    A parliamentary intergroup organised this week a meeting on how to accelerate the transition to animal-free innovations. The Intergroup on the ...
    Thousands demonstrate in Vienna against compulsory vaccination
    Thousands of people have taken to the streets of the Austrian capital of Vienna to protest against mandatory vaccination. According to police ...
    Close to 6.7 million substandard masks seized since the start of the pandemic
    Several million mouth masks that do not meet quality requirements have entered the Belgian market, according to checks carried out by the Economic ...
    Thousands expected to protest measures in Brussels on Sunday
    Brussels police have said they expect thousands of people to participate in an anti coronavirus measures demonstration planned for Sunday. ...
    Health Minister in favour of boycotting restaurants that fail to take CST seriously
    Asked on VRT Radio whether Belgians should boycott restaurants that fail to take the Covid Safe Ticket (CST) seriously, Federal Health Minister Frank ...
    Facebook and Instagram have 8.3 million users in Belgium
    Facebook and Instagram now have a combined total of 8.3 million users aged 13 years, and over in Belgium, according to data compiled by SoPRISM, a ...
    Belgian bureaucracy won’t mean you have to wear a mask tonight, says Vandenbroucke
    Despite reports to the contrary, it will be possible to dance without wearing a mask in nightclubs from this Saturday, Health Minister Frank ...
    Police unions to hold new demonstration in Brussels on Monday
    Police unions have announced a demonstration for Monday morning in Brussels. A procession is expected to travel through the capital again. Activists ...
    La dolce Euro-vita
    BRUSSELS BEHIND THE SCENES • Weekly analysis and untold stories
    What caused the power outage in Brussels last night?
    A major power outage saw dozens of streets in Brussels go dark on Friday from 7:25 PM, with the network not fully restored until around 1:00 AM. ...
    EU-Belarus border: First steps in providing aid to migrants but crisis still needs to de-escalate
    The humanitarian situation of stranded migrants in Belarus and in the border region with neighbouring EU member states continues to raise serious ...