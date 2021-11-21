Cold, dry week ahead, but snow expected next Saturday

Belgium is in for a cold but dry week, with a potential for snow next Saturday, according to the latest update from the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

Sunday’s weather will be very cloudy to overcast and sometimes even misty in the Ardennes. Rain will gradually move across the Coast in a southeasterly direction. As the morning progresses, the weather will become drier in the west, followed by clear skies, which will move into the centre and east in the afternoon.

A few showers could again occur in the northwest on Sunday afternoon. Maximum temperatures will vary between 5 or 6 degrees in the Ardennes Heights and 10 degrees on the Coast.

The weather will be drier but colder early next week. The skies will once again become sunny, but the nights will be frosty. Highs will be around 5 to 6 degrees in the centre of the country.

An active precipitation zone should move across Belgium on Saturday, with rain in the west and rain plus melting snow in the east. Snowfall is to be expected in the high points of the Ardennes. Highs will range from zero degrees in the Ardennes to 3 or 4 degrees elsewhere in the country and 7 degrees at sea.