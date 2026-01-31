First section of Flanders bridge successfully removed

The construction site for the renovation of a bridge in Bertem on the E40 highway between Brussels and Liege, Tuesday 25 February 2025. In the direction of Brussels the four ways are smaller with a speed limited at 70 km/h and onin direction of Liege, there is only three ways. The works started on Monday 24 February 2025 with the dismantling and asbestos removal of the bridge to prepare for the installation of a new structure next year and should be done for end of 2026. It is the N3 road passing over on that bridge. BELGA PHOTO ERIC LALMAND

A section of a bridge over the E40 motorway in Bertem was successfully removed during demolition work, according to the Agency for Roads and Traffic (AWV).

The bridge section, weighing nearly 1,500 tonnes, was transported in one piece to a demolition site, where it will be dismantled. Crews then began tearing down the bridge pillars using concrete shears and jackhammers.

The first half of the bridge on Tervuursesteenweg (N3) was removed overnight from Friday to Saturday. The second half of the bridge deck will be lifted and transported overnight from Saturday to Sunday. To facilitate this, the E40 motorway will be completely closed in both directions from 20:00 on Saturday until 14:00 on Sunday.

Drivers are strongly advised to avoid the vicinity of Bertem over the weekend. Those who must travel are encouraged to use alternative transport methods or follow strict detour routes and traffic updates.

Finishing touches, including cleaning the worksite, repairing the road surface, and adding temporary lane markings, will take place on Sunday. During this time, only one lane will be open in each direction on the E40. Full motorway access is expected to resume by 4:00 Monday, according to AWV.

Related News