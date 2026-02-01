Domestic violence victims to get free legal help

Stop sexual harassment and violence against women, rape and sexual abuse concept, STOP gesture with hand, Stop drugs, human rights violations, human trafficking, Copy space.

From today (1 February), victims of sexual or domestic violence can obtain free assistance from specialised lawyers in Belgium.

This measure aims to lower the threshold for victims to seek legal help after incidents like rape or partner violence. Many victims hesitate to contact a lawyer either because they are unsure where to find help or worry about the potential costs.

“The barrier to seeking legal advice remains very high. By reducing costs, we hope to show victims that taking this step is extremely valuable,” says Barbara Huylebroek, a lawyer and coordinator of the Lawyers Victim Assistance (LVA) project in Brussels. The LVA initiative has been offering free support to victims of sexual and domestic violence for three years.

This support is now being extended nationwide. A new law guarantees all victims of sexual or domestic violence access to free secondary legal aid under the so-called pro bono system. Huylebroek explains this means victims who approach organisations like Sexual Violence Care Centres, Public Centres for Social Welfare (OCMW), or General Welfare Centres (CAW), among others, will receive urgent assistance from a lawyer.

In the first 15 days, lawyers can provide a free consultation, file complaints on behalf of the victim, and address other legal matters such as initiating divorce proceedings. However, lawyers providing these services must complete specialised training.

In certain regions, there may be a transitional period while enough lawyers undergo the necessary training. Once sufficient numbers are trained, the system can be implemented nationwide. “If more victims step forward and engage in the judicial process, it will enable more perpetrators to be convicted,” Huylebroek adds.

