Former Belgian Prime Minister's mother dies

Françoise Desguin, wife of Minister of State Herman De Croo and mother of former Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, passed away on Saturday at the age of 86.
Desguin was born in 1939 in Uccle and studied philosophy and law at the ULB in Brussels. It was there that she met Herman De Croo, whom she married 64 years ago.
She pursued a career as a lawyer, specialising in family law, and continued working long past the legal retirement age. In an interview with Het Nieuwsblad in 2020, Desguin, at 80 years old, revealed she was still taking on cases.
Herman De Croo previously served as a minister and Speaker of the Chamber. The couple had two children, Alexander and Ariane. Alexander De Croo has held positions as party leader, minister, and prime minister, and currently occupies a senior role at the United Nations.