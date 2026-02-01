Socialist union and conservatives reject purchasing power premium

Credit: Belga/Jonas Roosens

The Vooruit party’s proposal to introduce a purchasing power bonus has met resistance from the socialist trade union ABVV and coalition partner N-VA.

ABVV chairman Bert Engelaar stated on Sunday on “De Zevende Dag” that the union would prefer a gross salary increase across all sectors, negotiated through social dialogue, rather than another one-off net bonus.

Conner Rousseau, chairman of Vooruit, suggested offering the bonus only in companies that have performed well financially. He referred to the previous government’s Deborah bonus as a precedent, emphasising that this would be a one-time measure.

The N-VA, which opposed the Deborah bonus as an opposition party, still maintains its stance as a governing partner. Eva Demesmaeker from N-VA commented on “De Zevende Dag” that existing measures should be implemented first, highlighting that workers will gain €100 net per month by the end of the legislative period. She noted there is limited financial room for additional initiatives.

The ABVV also opposes the proposal, arguing it fails to benefit workers in struggling companies. Engelaar criticised the 1996 wage law as ineffective, advocating for preserving the wage margin until 2027. He urged politicians to refrain from deciding the margin, leaving it to social partners instead.

Related News