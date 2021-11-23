   
Belgium strives to reach zero traffic-related deaths by 2050
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 23 November, 2021
Latest News:
Belgium strives to reach zero traffic-related deaths by...
Flemish ports should prepare for possible Scottish independence,...
New coronavirus restrictions spark violent protests in the...
One Belgian injured in Bulgaria bus crash that...
‘Worst-case scenario’: Covid could cause another 4,500 deaths...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    ‘Worst-case scenario’: Covid could cause another 4,500 deaths in Belgium
    2
    Belgium in Brief: Enter At Your Own Risk
    3
    Brussels mayor: ‘Don’t come to city’s winter festival if unvaccinated’
    4
    Investigation uncovers Belgian doctor falsified 2,000 CSTs
    5
    Belgium named 6th best country for non-native English
    Share article:

    Belgium strives to reach zero traffic-related deaths by 2050

    Tuesday, 23 November 2021

    By Lauren Walker

    Credit: Belga

    Belgium’s various mobility ministers have joined forces to launch a national plan for road safety which aims to eliminate all traffic-related deaths by 2050.

    During the sixth General Assembly on Road Safety, the various mobility ministers introduced the first inter-federal plan for traffic safety, titled “All for Zero,” which will complement the existing system in which the various levels of regional government each have their own safety plan.

    “Thinking in terms of compartments has not prevented a single traffic death,” Georges Gilkinet, Federal Mobility Minister, stated in a press release.

    “That is why we now want to work together even better so that the policies at the different levels are attuned to one another and so that we can protect our citizens even better. Mobility is freedom and we can only enjoy it if we feel safe in traffic.”

    The federal, Walloon, Brussels and Flemish governments want to ensure that by 2050 no one is killed in a road accident and that the number of seriously injured and risky behaviour is reduced by 90%.

    From 644 deaths to zero

    This collaboration across regional levels will be needed to reach the ambitious goal set by the ministers to eradicate traffic deaths by 2050, as in 2019, traffic accidents and other incidents took the lives of 644 people in Belgium.

    As part of the “All for Zero” plan, the focus will be on guaranteeing the safety of active and vulnerable road users through knowledge sharing of accident data from police, hospitals and insurance companies, and adapted legislation for newer methods of transport.

    It will also work on tackling unsafe driving behaviour, which includes speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or medication, and driving without a seatbelt and is one of the main causes of road accidents, with more effective checks and penalties.

    Related Posts

     

    Ministers agreed that more effective controls and stricter sanctions, focussing on changing behaviour and mentality, are needed for the most dangerous drivers and especially repeat offenders, as 34.5% of drivers involved in a traffic accident between 2014 and 2019 in Belgium are repeat offenders.

    Accomplishing ambitions

    Brussels is looking to take this target of zero deaths a step further by opting to reach the goal by 2030, and according to Elke Van den Brandt, Brussels Mobility Minister, the Zone 30 initiative – which has imposed a general speed limit of 30 km/h across most of the city – will play a big role in achieving this.

    “The general 30 km/h zone and the accelerated removal of dangerous junctions are our spearheads. Road safety is an absolute priority in the mobility policy, and we apply the child standard: every child of 12 must be able to move around safely in traffic,” she said.

    An intermediate objective has been set across all regions and the federal level, aiming for a 50% reduction in the number of victims and serious injuries, as well as a reduction in risky behaviour by 2030. Ministers will implement a step-by-step approach to reach this goal by evaluating the plan annually.

    “It is essential that the policies conducted at federal and regional levels are well coordinated. We are not just pedestrians or motorists: the road belongs to everyone and it is important to take into account the risks to other road users,” said Valérie De Bue, Walloon Minister for Road Safety.

    Latest news

    Flemish ports should prepare for possible Scottish independence, says Jambon
    Flemish ports should prepare for the possible independence of Scotland from the United Kingdom, Flemish Minister-President Jan Jambon said on Monday ...
    New coronavirus restrictions spark violent protests in the EU
    The demonstrations during last weekend in several European cities deteriorated in Brussels and Rotterdam to riots that raised questions about the ...
    One Belgian injured in Bulgaria bus crash that killed at least 45
    One Belgian man was among the dozens of people injured in a deadly bus accident that took place near Bulgaria's capital Sofia on Monday night. So ...
    ‘Worst-case scenario’: Covid could cause another 4,500 deaths in Belgium
    If Belgium were to abandon all coronavirus restrictions and vaccinations, the virus "could cause another 4,500 deaths and 15,000 new hospital ...
    Belgium in Brief: Enter At Your Own Risk
    Contrary to other big Belgian cities like Ghent and Leuven, Brussels will not be cancelling its 'Winter Wonders' Christmas event this year. ...
    Anti-Covid protest organisers accuse police of initiating violence at riots
    The activist group behind the authorised protest which turned into a riot on Sunday in Brussels has lodged a complaint against the police for their ...
    ‘Pandemic Law’: Belgium faces another lawsuit for privacy breach
    A new complaint has been filed against the Belgian state for infringing on European GDPR rules to safeguard individual privacy. The anonymous ...
    Brussels mayor: ‘Don’t come to city’s winter festival if unvaccinated’
    Brussels mayor Philippe Close has appealed to non-vaccinated people to stay away from the city's Winter Wonders festivities and the Christmas market ...
    De Croo in quarantine after attending ceremony to terrorism victims
    Yesterday (22 November), Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo and his French counterpart Jean Castex paid homage to the victims of the terrorist ...
    Investigation uncovers Belgian doctor falsified 2,000 CSTs
    A doctor from Wallonia will be prosecuted for falsifying some 2,000 Covid Safe Tickets (CST) by encoding non-existent vaccinations into the system. ...
    More than 15,000 new coronavirus infections recorded every day
    The average number of new coronavirus cases being recorded per day in Belgium has surpassed 15,000, while more than 650 Covid-19 patients are being ...
    Belgium named 6th best country for non-native English
    Belgium has once again moved up the rankings in an international list of countries that are best for non-native English speakers, landing in 6th ...