International humanitarian law 'on brink of collapse', warns report

The 24th Mechanized Brigade of Ukrainian Armed Forces, a Ukraine soldier walks in the rubble of a heavily damaged residential area of the Donetsk region frontline town of Kostyantynivka, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Credit: Belga / AFP / 24th Mechanized Brigade of Ukrainian Armed Forces

International humanitarian law (IHL) is "on the brink of collapse," warns a new report by the Geneva Academy, following a surge in grave violations against civilians over the past two years.

The report, titled IHL in Focus, highlights a systematic targeting of civilians, including killings, torture, sexual violence, bombings of residential areas, and attacks on schools and hospitals.

It estimates that more than 100,000 civilians were killed annually in 2024 and 2025 due to ongoing hostilities.

While the authors note that the threat to IHL is not yet "existential," they stress it has reached a critical tipping point.

They call on all states to fulfil their obligation to respect and enforce IHL under all circumstances, urging stricter controls on arms transfers and emerging military technologies.

"The findings of this report are a call to action," said the Belgian European Commissioner Hadja Lahbib in a press release on Monday.

"Protecting civilians and ensuring respect for international humanitarian law must remain at the core of the European Union’s humanitarian engagement."

Lahbib noted that, while shaping the EU’s future humanitarian policy, expert analysis and perspectives from conflict-affected contexts are "indispensable" to strengthening humanitarian diplomacy and preventing further civilian harm.

Compiled by researchers and experts in Geneva, the report provides a comprehensive analysis of major armed conflicts between July 2024 and December 2025.

It examines 23 conflicts worldwide, documenting widespread violations committed by both state forces and non-state armed groups, often amidst rampant impunity.

