World music festival Esperanzah! unveils line-up for 2026

The Esperanzah festival in Floreffe, Friday 25 July 2025. Credit: Belga / Maxime Asselberhgs

The Esperanzah! Festival has announced most of its 2026 line-up, which will take place at Floreffe Abbey (Namur) from Friday 31 July to Sunday 2 August.

The opening day will feature Lia Kali, celebrated as one of the most powerful voices in the Spanish music scene, alongside Scylla, Furax Barbarossa, and Ino Casablanca.

On the more radical "roaring" stage, Maddy Street and Les Vulves Assassines will deliver bold and thought-provoking performances.

Saturday’s programme includes Kery James, renowned for his incisive and politically charged lyrics. Ana Frango Elétrico, a rising star of Brazilian music, and the energetic Ibibio Sound Machine will bring vibrant rhythms to the crowd.

On Sunday, Malian icon Rokia Traoré and Belgian duo Colt will take to the stage. The Nova stage will highlight Brussels-based electro-instrumental group Tukan and Melina, whose music blends Greek traditions with contemporary styles.

The organisers emphasised their commitment to diversity, saying, "In a cultural sector dominated by uniformity and the race for big names, Esperanzah! chooses difference."

Further details and the full line-up can be found on the festival’s official website.

