'Old order is dead' warns Mario Draghi as he accepts honorary KU Leuven doctorate

Former Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi pictured during the Patron saint's day celebrations with the procession of the togati and the ceremonial awarding of six honorary doctorates at KU Leuven, Monday 02 February 2026 in Leuven. Credit: Belga

The KU Leuven University awarded an honorary doctorate to former European Central Bank president Mario Draghi on Monday, who used his speech to issue a stark warning to Europe.

During his speech, the Italian politician touched on the geopolitical and economic challenges Europe faces, even saying that the "old order is dead", according to VRT and the Guardian.

He warned: "the collapse of this order is not itself the threat... it is what may replace it."

The EU was facing a US that "emphasises the costs it has borne while ignoring the benefits it has reaped" over the years, and a China that "that controls critical nodes in global supply chains and is willing to exploit that leverage."

For Draghi, the answer is more integration, with the European Union moving from a confederation to a federation. If not Europe risks becoming subordinated, divided, and deindustrialised at once, he warned.

"Where Europe has federated on trade, on competition, on the single market, on monetary policy, we are respected as a power and negotiate as one," he told attendees.

"Where we have not, on defence, on industrial policy, on foreign affairs, we are treated as a loose assembly of middle-sized states to be divided and dealt with accordingly."

Mario Draghi received the honorary doctorate for his leadership at the European Central Bank during the eurozone debt crisis between 2011 and 2019. He also served as Italy’s Prime Minister from 2021 to 2022.

In a recent report, Draghi proposed ways to strengthen European competitiveness, blending theory with practical insights.

The university’s academic council praised him as someone who combines academic excellence with bold action to drive meaningful change.

Draghi expressed gratitude in his acceptance speech, joking, "I’m not accustomed to receiving so many compliments".

Other guests

Five other distinguished individuals were also honoured for their contributions in various fields.

French geneticist and epidemiologist Ségolène Aymé, founder of Orphanet, the largest European platform for rare diseases, was among the recipients.

American architect Karen Braitmayer was recognised for her work in inclusive architecture, along with historian of art James Elkins, an advocate for decolonial perspectives in his discipline.

The honours list included American physicist Raymond Goldstein, a pioneer in studying biological systems through the "physics of life", and human rights lawyer Hina Jilani from Pakistan, a member of The Elders group founded by Nelson Mandela.

The awards ceremony took place on 2 February during KU Leuven’s annual Patron Saint’s Day celebration, a tradition dating back to 1954.

Related News