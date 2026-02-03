Non-profit sector protests with coffin in Brussels over lack of investment

Symbolic action by the joint union front to protest against the lack of a new social agreement for the non-profit sector, in brussels, on Tuesday 03 February 2026. Credit: Belga

Hundreds of protesters gathered on Tuesday near Rue de la Loi, demanding a social agreement for the non-profit sector and immediate investment from the Federal Government.

Workers spoke out against the worsening of their working conditions during the gathering. They assembled under a banner reading: "The non-profit sector's time has come", alongside a coffin symbolising the sector’s demise.

The crowd frequently booed mentions of government and ministers. Flemish protesters, rallying earlier for similar reasons in front of the Flemish Government, soon joined the demonstration.

The main demand of the union coalition is the urgent finalisation of a labour agreement for the sector.

"Our actions have already made progress, as initially there was no plan for an agreement at all," said one speaker. "Now we’re being told it will come in 2028—can we accept that? No!"

Union representatives warned that federal policies would force workers to labour "longer, harder, and more flexibly" for lower pensions.

During Tuesday’s protest, unions reiterated their key demands: expanding job availability, improving job quality and stability, and ensuring workers have enough time to perform their roles with "quality and humanity".

They insisted that immediate investment is essential to improve working conditions, reduce strain, and enable professionals to balance work with personal life.

Sébastien Robeet, the national secretary for CNE’s non-market division, confirmed the start of tripartite negotiations on Tuesday afternoon.

"Today, our numbers are small because negotiations are just beginning. But if needed, we’ll return even more determined."

Related News