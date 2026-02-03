Belgian ministry evacuated after discovery of WW2 shell

Logo illustration pictured during a press conference on the budget discussions of the French Community Government or Wallonia-Brussels Federation on Friday 10 October 2025. Credit: Belga

The Ministry of the Federation Wallonia-Brussels (FWB) was briefly evacuated on Tuesday morning after a World War-era shell was discovered at a construction site on Place Sainctelette.

At around 11:00, the evacuation alarm sounded in the ministry buildings, which is also known as the French Community of Belgium Government.

Brussels-West police said the shell was found during ongoing construction work and likely dates back 70 to 90 years.

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal Service (SEDEE) and the police set up a security perimeter around Place Sainctelette to handle the situation.

Police confirmed the perimeter was lifted by 12:00, allowing personnel to return to the building.

