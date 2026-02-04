Flanders makes it harder for newcomers to pass integration course

Flemish Minister for Domestic Governance and Integration Hilde Crevits is pictured during a plenary session of the Flemish Parliament in Brussels, Wednesday 17 December 2025. Credit: Jonas Roosens/Belga

From this month, anyone taking the social orientation course as part of the Flemish integration programme will need to score at least 70% to pass, up from 50% as it was previously.

Flemish integration minister Hilde Crevits (Christian democrat CD&V) told VRT that Flanders is raising the bar because she considers it essential that integration course participants “have a good knowledge of Flemish society, know their rights and obligations, and learn enough about our norms and values”.

The social orientation course is one of four components of the civic integration pathway in Flanders.

The test for this course, introduced on 21 March 2022, consists of two parts: general objectives covering norms and values such as freedom of expression and respect for sexual diversity; and practical questions ranging from using public transport to understanding tenants’ rights and obligations.

Each exam features 41 questions selected from a pool of 400. New arrivals undergo 60 hours of coursework before sitting the exam.

Candidates previously needed to score 50% to pass the exam. From 2 February, the requirement increased to 70% for the overall grade, which includes both the social orientation test and the teacher’s assessment.

For general objectives, the minimum score will be set at 80%, while for practical questions, it remains at 50%.

In 2024, 19,535 people took the social orientation course, with 90% passing the examination.

