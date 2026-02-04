Belgium in Brief: A ‘palpable silence’?

Credit: Belga

Hello from Avenue Louise.

In today’s Belgium in Brief, I wanted to highlight a thought-provoking opinion piece we published today by regular Brussels Times contributor Roxanna Alizadeh.

Roxanna, who is half-Iranian, argues that following the recent bloodshed in Iran, there has been a “palpable silence” on the issue hanging over both the global media and the city of Brussels itself.

She says "the lack of public acknowledgement has left a sting for those already watching the lives of family and friends be destroyed from afar." For many in the Belgian Iranian diaspora, she claims, this has "deepened a sense of alienation, despite their physical safety in a city once seen as refuge."

These are strong words indeed, and whether or not you agree with Roxanna, she raises an interesting point about how we as a city respond to overseas conflicts which deeply impact many of our fellow citizens here in Brussels.

Roxanna’s cri de coeur certainly gave me food for thought. Like all media outlets, we are often criticised for giving too much attention to certain stories and not enough to others. We can’t always get the balance right, but we are painfully aware of our responsibility to cover the full gamut of issues, while including a local angle where possible.

Closer to home, our Political Editor Maïthé Chini gives her assessment of Bart De Wever’s fascinating first year as Belgium’s prime minister. How did a Flemish nationalist who doesn’t even believe in the concept of Belgium manage to unite the country as “protector of the nation”?

According to Maïthé, De Wever, the "reluctant prime minister," has managed to achieve what few thought possible 12 months ago: popularity on both sides of Belgium’s linguistic border.

Bye for now,

Katie Westwood

Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your coffee break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:

Even taking into account Belgium's reputation for absurd political decisions, appointing a Flemish nationalist as its prime minister raised eyebrows. But what a difference a year makes. Read more.

As the crisis in Iran becomes increasingly entangled in global power struggles, we must not lose focus on the people at its centre, argues Brussels resident Roxanna Alizadeh. Read more.

"Anyone staying illegally in our country and committing crimes has no future here," said Minister of Asylum and Migration Anneleen Van Bossuyt (N-VA). Read more.

The Flemish integration minister said newcomers should “have a good knowledge of Flemish society, know their rights and obligations, and learn enough about our norms and values”. Read more.

"It is a shame that some municipalities do not seem to care about the well-being of their children." Read more.

The annual opinion poll by the European Parliament reveals how EU citizens are feeling about the world and their main concerns. Read more.

Property tax bills in the Belgian capital are generally higher compared to Flanders and Wallonia. Read more.