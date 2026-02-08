Nearly two million Belgians at risk of poverty or social exclusion

Consumers have been advised to switch to fixed contracts. Credit: Belga/ Nicolas Maeterlinck

Last year, over 1.9 million Belgians - 16.5% of the population - were at risk of poverty or social exclusion, according to Statbel's survey on income and living conditions.

The data showed that 10.9% of Belgians had disposable incomes below the poverty threshold. For a single person, this threshold is €18,780 per year (€1,565 per month). For households with two adults and two dependent children, it is €3,287 per month.

Around 11% of the population lived in households where working-age adults had only minimally worked in the past year. Additionally, 4.9% of people were unable to cover basic expenses such as paying bills, replacing worn-out furniture, or making regular outings. Statbel categorises individuals facing any of these situations, or those below the poverty threshold, as being at risk of poverty or social exclusion.

Approximately 9.4% of Belgians reported experiencing material and social deprivation. This means lacking resources for at least five of thirteen essential aspects of daily life, including heating, unexpected expenses, and leisure activities. Difficulties with unforeseen costs (about €1,450) and affording a week-long holiday away from home were particularly common.

Furthermore, 4.9% of the population lived in severe material and social deprivation last year, implying insufficient means to meet at least seven out of thirteen essential daily needs.

Related News