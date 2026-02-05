Wallonia organises mental health poll for its farmers

Farmer's protest in Brussels in March 2024. Credit: Belga / Gregory Ienco

Wallonia has commissioned a non-profit organisation, Agricall, to develop a mental health poll for Walloon farmers, the ruling coalition announced on Thursday.

The Walloon Government has been collaborating with Agricall before, and has now decided to renew the contract.

Agricall's annual subsidy, therefore, will also be increased by 14%, to €1.6 million per year.

The non-profit organisation not only supports agricultural businesses on a business level but is also responsible for, among other things, monitoring the mental health of farmers as they struggle with isolation and loneliness more often than many other professional groups.

The 2026-2027 action plan includes the task of rolling out a mental health barometer – a tool that is supposed to "objectify the psychosocial challenges in the sector" to better tailor prevention policies to real-world situations, the government stated Thursday.

