BNP Paribas Fortis still working on fixing IT error

BNP Paribas Fortis. Credit: Belga / Paul-Henri Verlooy

Belgium-based international bank BNP Paribas Fortis is still working to resolve an IT issue that caused duplicate charges for some customers.

The internal error caused certain clients to see old payments charged to their accounts twice. It impacted transactions made on 1 February, 2 February, and 3 February, including in-store purchases, cash withdrawals, and direct debits, which were debited multiple times.

Around 40,000 transactions were affected, although the total amount has not been disclosed. It varies from customer to customer. The bank has reassured clients that they do not need to take any action.

A bank spokesperson explained that resolving the issue is taking longer than anticipated due to additional checks being conducted to prevent further mistakes. Initially, the bank had stated that all corrections would be completed by Thursday.

"We deeply apologise and are doing everything possible to finalise the corrections before the weekend," the bank added.