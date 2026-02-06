Fewer than 100 Brussels resident sign up for dynamic energy contract

Credit: Belga

Over 20,000 Flemish residents have signed up for dynamic electricity contracts, but uptake in Brussels and Wallonia remains minimal.

Dynamic contracts calculate prices quarter-hourly and have been available in Flanders for several years. By the end of September, 20,453 contracts had been signed in the region.

In contrast, offerings in Wallonia and Brussels only began last year, with just 93 contracts in Brussels and six in Wallonia, according to a report by federal energy regulator CREG.

At the national level, dynamic electricity contracts account for only 0.4% of the market.

As of late last year, 16 suppliers were offering dynamic price contracts, spanning approximately 30 different products.

The CREG emphasises that dynamic contracts are not suitable for everyone. Consumers who do not adjust their usage patterns – shifting more consumption to off-peak hours and less to peak times – risk paying higher bills than under traditional contracts.

Those who actively adapt to off-peak and peak periods, however, can save money. Last year, for example, charging an electric vehicle at home cost €152 less in the afternoon compared to evening charging sessions.

Charging at night provided a €94 saving. "A dynamic electricity contract only becomes advantageous when consumers systematically align their usage with market conditions," the report concluded.

