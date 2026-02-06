Commission offers €1.9 million to Belgium to support 416 laid-off workers

CASA furniture and decoration shop. Credit: Belga / James Arthur Gekiere

The European Commission proposed to release €1.9 million to support 416 laid-off employees of the CASA retail chain in Belgium following its bankruptcy, it announced on Friday.

CASA, a home decoration and furniture brand founded in Belgium in 1975, was declared bankrupt in Belgium in March 2025, after years of financial difficulties. As a result, 63 stores, a distribution centre, and the head office in Olen closed. 416 people lost their jobs.

The EU funding would retroactively cover 85% of Belgium’s support to CASA employees.

Coming from the European Globalisation Adjustment Fund (EGF), the funding will support measures such as job search events, career guidance, and vocational training programmes.

The total cost of these measures is estimated at €2.3 million, with €1.9 million provided by the European Commission and the remaining €338,247 covered by the Flemish employment agency VDAB.

The proposal must now be approved by the European Parliament and the Council of Member States.

