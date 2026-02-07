Australia fears unrest due to Israeli president's upcoming visit

Premier of New South Wales Chris Minns speaks during the "Light Will Win" memorial service at the Sydney Opera House in Sydney on January 22, 2026, as part of the national day of mourning for the victims of the December 14, 2025, Bondi Beach shooting. Credit: AFP

Australian authorities have urged calm and promised strict security measures ahead of planned protests during Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s visit next week, following a deadly antisemitic attack in Bondi, Sydney.

A heavy police presence will be deployed on Monday as Mr Herzog arrives in Sydney, where two assailants killed 15 people celebrating Hanukkah on Bondi Beach on 14 December.

New South Wales Premier Chris Minns called for restraint, stating, “It is really important that there are no clashes or violence in the streets of Sydney.” He urged respect during the presidential visit and confirmed that large-scale policing will be in place, with certain protests banned by authorities.

Mr Herzog has described his four-day trip as an expression of solidarity with Australia’s Jewish community after the Bondi attack, which is the country’s deadliest in three decades.

The incident has sparked criticism of Australia’s Labor government, with some accusing it of failing to adequately address antisemitism following Hamas’s deadly October 7 attack.

Meanwhile, pro-Palestinian activists have announced protests during the Israeli president’s visit, condemning the conflict in Gaza. Amnesty International’s Australian branch has also called for demonstrations, accusing Israel of genocide against Palestinians and demanding an inquiry into Mr Herzog for alleged war crimes.

