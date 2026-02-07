Record number of hunters apply for licences in Wallonia this year

Illustrative image. Credit: Belga

More than 1,400 candidates have registered to take the hunting licence exam in Wallonia, with training sessions kicking off this Saturday in Libramont.

The exam is organised by the Walloon Region and will include theoretical tests on 21 February and 14 March, followed by practical evaluations in April and June. According to Benoît Petit, president of the Royal Saint-Hubert Club of Belgium, this year’s number of candidates is unprecedented. The club’s main mission is to prepare aspiring hunters for the rigorous examination process.

Training involves a comprehensive educational programme combining syllabuses, digital resources, and revision days held at multiple centres across Wallonia and Brussels. During Saturday’s session in Libramont, candidates will study topics such as hunting legislation, species biology, weapon knowledge, safety, and ethics. “The exam consists of questions covering legislation (15 questions), biology (30), and weapons, safety, and ethics (15),” said Petit.

The training is delivered by volunteers from the club, including legal experts, bioengineers, and weapons specialists, as well as biologists. Petit emphasised the importance of the sessions, noting that candidates stand little chance of passing without proper preparation due to the volume of material covered.

More than 800 aspiring hunters are attending the training sessions, with upcoming in-person courses scheduled for Brussels on 8 February, Liège on 14 February, and Gembloux on 15 February. The Royal Saint-Hubert Club highlighted the strong attendance as evidence of the determination of future hunters to engage in modern, responsible hunting practices based on knowledge and respect for regulations.

