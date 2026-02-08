Interruption on metro line 5 between Erasme and Gare de l'Ouest this Sunday

Credit: Belga

Metro traffic on Brussels’ Line 5 between Erasme and Gare de l’Ouest will be suspended again on Sunday morning until 12:30 for network modernisation work.

Shuttle buses will be provided for travellers during the suspension. The Brussels public transport company, STIB, will use the time to test its new “Communication Based Train Control” (CBTC) signalling system.

The CBTC system has been installed on the section between Jacques Brel and Erasme stations on Line 5 and now requires testing. According to STIB, the new CBTC system will enable more efficient real-time management and improve the regularity of metro services.

The company stated that testing the system necessitates suspending metro services between Erasme and Gare de l’Ouest on certain weekend mornings. Metro services were previously interrupted for similar tests on the mornings of 17 and 25 January.

