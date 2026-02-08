Record number of Belgians own several homes in the country

Credit: Belga

More than 905,000 Belgians own two or more properties, a record number, according to data from the Federal Public Service Finance reported by De Zondag on Sunday.

As of 1 January 2025, Belgium had exactly 5,062,913 property owners—an increase of over 30,000 compared to 2024, according to SPF figures.

The number of individuals owning multiple properties rose from 889,962 in 2024 to 905,590 last year. This marks a significant increase from just over 800,000 in 2020.

Notably, 6,451 Belgians hold between twenty and fifty properties, while a smaller group of 917 people own more than fifty.

