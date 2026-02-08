Flemish christian democats want to make house-buyer subsidy dependent on language knowledge

CD&V's Katrien Partyka pictured during a plenary session of the Flemish Parliament in Brussels, Tuesday 02 July 2024. Credit: Belga

Flemish Member of Parliament Katrien Partyka (CD&V) proposes a decree to make knowledge of Dutch a requirement for obtaining a Flemish Housing Loan.

Partyka announced the proposal on Sunday, stating, “Rights come with duties. That is why we ask those receiving Flemish support to live here to have sufficient knowledge of Dutch. It is only logical, as knowledge of Dutch is essential for full participation in our society.”

The Flemish Housing Loan is a favourable mortgage for families and singles with modest incomes who want to buy or renovate a home. Last year, 6,623 households benefited from this loan, nearly doubling the total number issued over the past five years, according to data requested by CD&V.

Strict conditions are already attached to the Flemish Housing Loan. It is only available to low-income families and individuals, and the value of the purchased property must not exceed set limits. Additionally, at least one borrower must live in the house for the entire loan duration.

In the social housing sector, sufficient command of Dutch has long been a strict requirement for occupying a social home, with the government recently raising the required level to B2. CD&V now wants this language requirement extended to those seeking a Flemish Housing Loan. “The importance of sufficient Dutch language knowledge cannot be emphasised enough,” Partyka added.

