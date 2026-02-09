Foggy start to Monday before rain moves in

Credit: Belga

Monday will begin with patches of mist and fog, followed by a partly cloudy and dry day, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute.

In the south-eastern slopes of the Ardennes, low cloud and fog are expected to linger for longer.

Temperatures will range from 4°C in the eastern highlands to 10°C in Flanders and central regions. Winds will be light to moderate, blowing from the south to south-east.

Cloud cover will thicken by the evening, with rain moving in from France and the western parts of the country.

Overnight, temperatures are expected to fall between -1°C and 5°C. Winds will strengthen slightly, remaining moderate and coming from the south-east.