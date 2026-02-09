EU housing ministers tackle short-term rentals, speculation

Credit: European Commission

Housing ministers from all EU countries met in Brussels on Thursday 5 February to discuss how to implement the European Affordable Housing Plan presented in December, including with respect to short-term rentals and speculation.

Representatives from the European Parliament and the Cyprus Council Presidency gave updates on their work before talks moved on to topics covered in the plan, the European Commission announced on Monday.

Discussions included how to put the Housing Alliance with member states into practice, including work on housing data and indicators, it added.

The meeting also covered mobilising investment and simplifying planning and permitting processes.

Short-term rentals and housing supply

Delegates discussed measures related to short-term rentals and increasing housing supply in areas facing housing pressure, the Commission said.

Other topics included addressing speculation and supporting those most affected by housing problems.

Member States said they would continue working with the European Commission and other stakeholders to implement the plan and increase the availability of affordable, sustainable and quality housing across the EU.