Tuesday 10 February 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

Belgian carbon emissions rise again after almost 36 years of decline

Tuesday 10 February 2026
By The Brussels Times Newsroom
Belgian carbon emissions rise again after almost 36 years of decline
Credit: Belga

Belgium’s greenhouse gas emissions saw a slight increase in 2024 after years of decline, according to a report by Le Soir on Tuesday.

The emissions rose by 0.21% compared to 2023. This followed a 4.62% decrease in 2023 compared to 2022.

The growth was primarily driven by CO2, which accounts for 87.4% of Belgium’s total emissions.

Preliminary analysis attributes the rise largely to increased emissions from major industrial sectors in Flanders.

These sectors account for 29% of the country’s total emissions, or 28.3 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent, out of Belgium’s overall 97.9 million tonnes.

Although the increase is minor, it disrupts a steady downward trend seen since 1990, Belgium’s reference year. The only other exception was a post-Covid rebound in emissions in 2021, notes Le Soir.

Related News

Copyright © 2026 The Brussels Times. All Rights Reserved.