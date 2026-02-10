Kanye West to perform in Dutch city for first European concert since 2014

Kanye West (Ye) on the Saint Pablo Tour in 2016. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

American rapper Kanye West, formally known as Ye, will perform at the GelreDome stadium in Arnhem, the Netherlands, on Saturday 6 June, organisers announced on Tuesday.

This marks his first European concert since 2014 and his first performance in the Netherlands since 2013.

Arnhem will be the first European stop of West's return to the continent, followed by another concert on 18 July in Italy.

It remains unclear whether additional European shows will be announced, and their potential locations have not yet been revealed.

Kanye West has faced controversy in recent years, particularly over antisemitic and other controversial remarks shared on social media.

Last month, he claimed in a letter published by the Wall Street Journal that these controversies stemmed from a brain injury sustained 25 years ago in a car accident, the artist was also diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2016.

The rapper recently unveiled plans to release his twelfth studio album, titled “Bully,” scheduled for 20 March.

