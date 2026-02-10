Naked man attacks child with metal bar during violent rampage in Walloon town

Illustration picture shows the town square in Andenne. Credit: Bruno Fahy/Belga

A naked man was arrested after violently assaulting residents of Andenne late on Sunday morning, the Namur public prosecutor's office announced on Tuesday.

The suspect parked in front of a house and got out of his van, completely naked. He then broke the glass in the front door of the house to gain entry.

According to initial findings, the individual, born in 1986, rushed towards the resident, an elderly woman, threatening her verbally. He also struck a young girl who was present at the scene with a metal bar. Finally, a fight broke out with a third person, the girl's father, who had just arrived.

The suspect, still completely naked, fled across nearby fields. Using a drone, the police managed to locate him and arrest him. He was injured and taken to hospital, along with his victims.

The case was referred to the public prosecutor for attempted murder, assault and battery resulting in incapacity to work, and finally trespassing. The accused was released under strict conditions.

Related News