Belgium launches ambitious programme to deal with eating disorders among young people

From 1 April, young people with eating disorders in Belgium will be able to attend 38 free dietitian consultations or receive up to 20 hours of care annually.

According to reports in Het Nieuwsblad and Gazet van Antwerpen, Federal Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke estimates that around 2,000 young people will benefit from this programme as part of a specialised care plan designed to prevent hospitalisation.

The initiative covers outpatient care for children, adolescents, and young adults up to the age of 23. It has been funded with €11.4 million annually since February 2024 and involves cooperation amongst a range of experts, including doctors, psychologists, and dietitians.

Previously, the reimbursement for dietetics in eating disorder cases was limited to a total of 8.5 hours, broken down into two one-hour sessions and 13 half-hour sessions—a number widely deemed inadequate.

