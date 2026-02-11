'Current model is unsustainable': Belgian wellbeing reaches all-time low

Credit: Andrew Neel/Pexels

Belgium’s wellbeing levels have fallen to their lowest point since 2005, according to the Federal Planning Bureau’s (Public policy research body) annual report on sustainable development indicators published on 11 February.

The report reveals that Belgium is on track to meet just over a third of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set for 2030.

The Sustainable Development Goals were adopted by the United Nations in 2015 as a call to action to end poverty, protect the planet, and "ensure that by 2030 all people enjoy peace and prosperity". Out of 51 goals, 19 are considered nearly achieved.

Progress has been seen in areas such as lifelong learning, marine protected areas, and research and development. However, significant challenges remain regarding poverty risk, farmland bird populations, and energy productivity.

The report highlights that most unmet goals lie within the social domain, reflecting widespread issues.

Analysis of wellbeing trends since 2005 shows wellbeing in Belgium reached its lowest point in 2024. A decline in general health – both physical and mental – and worsening socio-economic indicators, particularly severe material deprivation, are major contributing factors.

The report also examined the resources crucial for future generations’ wellbeing. While human, social, and economic capitals are improving, environmental capital, including water quality and biodiversity, has been in significant decline since the early 1990s.

“The current development model in Belgium is unsustainable,” said Patricia Delbaere, sustainable development expert at the Federal Planning Bureau. “Not only is our wellbeing deteriorating, but our way of life negatively affects the wellbeing of future generations and people worldwide.”

