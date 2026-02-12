Trade unions set up roadblocks at entrance routes to Brussels

Illustrative image. Credit: Belga

Around one hundred delegates from FGTB-ABVV and CSC-ACV (socialist and Christian trade unions) gathered on Thursday morning at Texaco petrol station on Boulevard Industriel in Anderlecht and Buda Bridge in Brussels as part of a day of protests against the Arizona government.

Protesters set up filter blockades, causing extremely slow traffic at the entrances to Brussels.

The mood remained largely good-natured in Anderlecht, although some drivers were frustrated at the delays. Many others, including truck and bus drivers, expressed support for the demonstrators, honking their horns and making gestures of solidarity.

Union organisers set up speakers to play music, with honking vehicles regularly joining in, adding to the atmosphere.

In a joint statement, FGTB Brussels, ABVV Vlaams-Brabant, CSC Brussels, and ACV Vlaams-Brabant condemned what they called “systematic attacks by the Arizona government on workers.”

The unions highlighted concerns over potential rollbacks of automatic wage indexation and salary caps imposed by a 1996 law.

They also criticised measures weakening social security, increasing pressure on long-term sick individuals, and tightening access to minimum pensions, which they claim disproportionately impact women and workers in demanding jobs.

At 11:00, demostrators C will be joined by CGSLB-ACLVB (liberal union) for a united protest outside the National Bank of Belgium (BNB).

A larger national demonstration is already planned for 12 March in Brussels.

