Trains suspended between Hasselt and Tongeren from Saturday

SNCB-NMBS train at the station in Hasselt. Credit: Belga / Siska Gremmelprez

Train services between Hasselt and Tongeren will be suspended from Saturday to Wednesday due to railway construction works.

The Belgian railway operator, SNCB-NMBS, will provide replacement bus services stopping at stations in Hasselt, Diepenbeek, Bilzen, and Tongeren.

Infrabel, the rail infrastructure operator, is installing the roof slab of a future road tunnel at Hasseltsestraat and Sint-Lambertuslaan. Additionally, a new bicycle and pedestrian tunnel will be slid under the tracks near Nijverheidsstraat. Concurrently, other construction activities will take place at the Bilzen-Hoeselt site.

The new tunnels are set to replace seven level crossings on the route with safer alternatives by spring 2027.

The suspension of train services will also allow maintenance works along the railway line. These include replacing sleepers on the viaduct over Luikersteenweg in Hasselt, renewing ballast material between Hasselt and Bilzen, and performing other upkeep tasks.

Passengers are advised to consult SNCB's online journey planner to arrange their travels during this period.

