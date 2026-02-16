Brussels' iconic Place Royale gets pedestrian-friendly makeover

The new Place Royale, 13 February 2026. Credit: Beliris

A new, refreshed-looking Place Royale was unveiled to the public after the City of Brussels announced the end of renovation work this weekend.

The iconic square, the scene of the first Belgian King Leopold I's inauguration in 1831, which gave birth to the country, had become a busy and dangerous roundabout in recent times, particularly for pedestrians.

Before the works, only 20% of Place Royale was reserved for pedestrians, while 80% was dedicated to motorised traffic, The Brussels Times reported at the time.

In March 2024, it was announced by the federal-regional body for Brussels infrastructure, Beliris, the City of Brussels and contractor Colas that the square was going to be fully revamped, with a focus on making it more pedestrian-friendly.

Now, the completion was celebrated with the official opening of the Bright Brussels Festival last Thursday, the first event to be held in this completely refurbished space.

"The redevelopment has profoundly transformed this space," according to a statement released by Beliris. "It has concentrated traffic in a clearly defined area, freeing up 85% of the surface area for pedestrians."

The square is now safer and offers walkers an ideal setting to admire the neoclassical façades, it added.

Remarkably, there are now benches for passersby to enjoy the historic square.

The design of the benches is directly inspired by the surrounding area: the same blue stone as the pavements and the horizontal lines characteristic of the classicist façades.

The only visible changes to the square are the bollards marking the new road and the street furniture.

Indeed, designers of the project, Sweco, West8 and Cerau, wanted to remain as faithful as possible to the original layout.

They worked in close consultation with the City of Brussels and the regional Commission for Monuments and Sites. Beliris invested €6.3 million in this renovation project.

Underground palace

The square has been at the historical centre of Brussels (and even Europe) for centuries. A large part of the latest renovation work involved strengthening the waterproofing above the archaeological remains of the old Coudenberg Palace.

This majestic palace, which hosted Emperor Charles V, among others, was largely destroyed by fire in the 18th century. The remains that are still visible today can be visited and bear witness to an important part of European history, now preserved thanks to this work.

During the renovation, workers on the site also continued an ancestral tradition by hiding messages and wishes on the square. This symbolic gesture was filmed by Sarah Vanagt for her upcoming documentary Wishful Filming.

The square will also be equipped with new lighting on its façades during the darker hours.

This lighting will also extend to the buildings on Place du Musée, the MIM, Bozar, the Court of Auditors and the Royal Museums of Fine Arts of Belgium.

