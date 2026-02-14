Antwerp ring road towards Ghent faces more disruption

Credit: Belga / Paul Van Goethem

Traffic disruption is expected on the Antwerp ring road (R1) towards Ghent this weekend due to roadworks.

From 23:30 on Saturday until 12:00 on Sunday, only one or two lanes will be available near Merksem. The works involve repairing the road surface and modifying a construction site access near the Merksem slip road.

The Merksem slip road will be closed during the works but will reopen at 8:30 on Sunday morning. Until 8:30, traffic disruption will be most severe with just one lane available; afterwards, two lanes will reopen until the works finish by noon.

Combining both projects helps minimise traffic delays, according to Lantis and the Roads and Traffic Agency.

Motorists are advised to plan their route in advance to avoid delays.

Real-time updates are available at www.verkeerscentrum.be.

