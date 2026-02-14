Trials of Belgian-Russian arrested in Russia commence

Credit : Legalist.be

The trial of Mikhail Loshchinin began on Thursday at the Pskov Criminal Court in western Russia, his family announced in a statement on Friday evening.

Mikhail Loshchinin, originally from Russia, became a Belgian citizen in 2000. He was detained by Russian border guards during a trip to visit his father in Saint Petersburg, who had recently undergone two heart surgeries, on the night of 30 June to 1 July.

The reasons for his arrest remain unclear. According to his family and supporters, grouped under the collective “Free Mike,” the situation involves the confiscation and examination of his personal electronic devices, analysis of private communications, and alleged provocations linked to minor or unsubstantiated infractions.

Little official information has been disclosed about the hearing held on 12 February in Pskov, which reportedly focused on presenting the prosecution’s case. Defence lawyers are bound by strict confidentiality rules and are prohibited from publicly commenting on the proceedings, according to his family.

In a handwritten message to his loved ones, Loshchinin sarcastically described the court session, highlighting the “elegance, grandeur, and beauty” of the judicial process, though stating that “only one element was missing: the truth.”

His family has expressed concerns over his health, particularly his worsening vision. Reports indicate that his medical examination to date was limited and did not provide a thorough clinical assessment.

Consular support from Belgium has been complicated by Loshchinin’s dual nationality. His family has called on Belgium to intensify its diplomatic efforts and urged other European nations, where he has lived over the past 25 years, to step in.

The next hearing in the trial is scheduled for 17 February.

